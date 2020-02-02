× Woman injured after crashing into parked vehicles in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a woman was injured after she crashed into two parked vehicles Saturday night in Ephrata.

On February 1, around 11 p.m., police say they found a two-door black vehicle, with severe front end damage, in the area of Pleasant View Road and Valerie Drive.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Shannon Cole, 40, of Ephrata, crashed into a vehicle parked along the south side of Pleasant View Road, according to police.

The impact of that crash sent the parked vehicle into another parked vehicle causing damage, police say.

According to police, the road was closed for more than an hour while fire officials cleaned up the scene.

Cole was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

40.179817 -76.178839