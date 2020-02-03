× 2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

COMMERCE, TX — Two people were killed Monday and a third person was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.

The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, the school said in a post on Twitter.

The wounded victim has been taken to a hospital, the school said.

The school canceled classes for the day and evening and recommended that students, faculty and staff shelter in place as a precaution. The shelter in place was lifted a little less than two hours later.

Police are actively investigating, the school said.

Commerce is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas.