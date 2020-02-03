A warm and dry start to the new week, with temperatures approaching record highs Monday afternoon!

MILD START TO THE WEEK: Regardless of Punxsutawney Phil’s Sunday morning prediction, a warm start to the week is ahead! Temperatures even turning milder as the warm air surge begins. Morning lows starting in the lower to middle 30s have been jumping into the 40s to near 50 degrees! The warming only continues under plenty of sunshine. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s with all the sunshine staying in place! Depending on how strong the flow of warm air is and how quickly clouds come in during the afternoon, record highs could be challenged! Skies turn partly cloudy through the evening and the overnight period, with even milder lows in place. Expect temperatures to only fall into the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday is still very mild, and it brings more clouds in addition to the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

COOLING & UNSETTLED: Wednesday continues the chance for a few showers, and it remains mild. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. This is still on the mild side for this time of year. Thursday brings the chance for more showers as temperatures start to turn chillier. There’s a chance for some mixing during the morning with sleet and/or freezing rain before becoming just a plain rain chance by afternoon. The best chance for this is in our north and northwest counties. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s some indication this wintry chance could shift to Wednesday, with a milder Thursday with plain rain showers. We’ll watch this over the next 24 hours and tweak the forecast as necessary.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Don’t count winter out just yet—the weekend brings a return to the cold, and even a chance at some snow! Saturday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A weak system passes the area to our southeast overnight, and this is a track that favors all snow. The question is going to be whether or not this system tracks close enough to the region to bring accumulating snow. Stay tuned for updates as we closely monitor this potential. A few snow showers linger into early Sunday morning depending on the track of this system, but expect increasing sunshine through the morning. Skies are mainly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels