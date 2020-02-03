Chicken wing restaurant in York County stocks up for Super Bowl day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - One local restaurant spent Super Bowl day making chicken wings for all the party people on Sunday.

Managers at Wings To Go said it is their busiest day of the year. Not only are they packed with customers, but they are also packed with 30 cases of wings. All of the cases contain a total of 9,000 chicken wings.

The restaurant stocked up in hopes of running out of every single wing.

"It's very busy, very hectic, we go through a lot of wings. A lot of boneless wings, a lot of traditional wings," said General manager, Alexis Ruger, "We have everyone on staff that we can. Sometimes friends, sometimes family. Everyone that works here works this day."

Wings To Go offers more than a dozen different flavors.