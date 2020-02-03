Crews on scene of house fire in Derry Township

Posted 5:44 AM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:18AM, February 3, 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire.

According to emergency dispatch, firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 1100 block of Draymore Court in Derry Township around 4:25 a.m. on February 3.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured or the extent of any damage at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

