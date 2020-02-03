Dauphin County envisions future of 411-acre Detweiler Park

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County leaders held the first of four meetings on the future of Detweiler Park on Feb. 3. The 411-acre swath of land became a public park in 2016 when the Detweiler family turned over to Dauphin County the property that had been in their family for generations.

“It always warms my heart to see families up here with their dogs, to see kids enjoying it just like I used to,” said John Detweiler.

Thanks to a $75,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, plus matching funds from the county, the park could be further developed.

“When we talk about park development it’s the idea of whether it’s a passive park where you go hiking, maybe mountain bicycling versus more active play such as ballparks,” said Carl Dickson, director of Dauphin County’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Dozens attended the meeting at the Dauphin County Conservation District building, where they brought up ideas like playgrounds, bike trails, toilets and Adirondack chairs. Several community members voiced their support for conserving the land and its ecosystem.

“I would not want this destroyed,” said Linda Ruddle of Paxtang. “It’s a beautiful natural resource that we have here.”

The landscape architects in charge of the project said the site would also be used to study wildlife; cameras have already been installed to see what kinds of animals live there.

The next public meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 11