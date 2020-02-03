× Dauphin County officials to hold public meetings to hear public feedback on Detweiler Park

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – Beginning Monday, Dauphin County officials will hold a series of public meetings to decide the future of Detweiler Park.

The park features 7 miles of walking trails. Officials say the number of visitors grew from 400 to 1,000 a month since the park opened in 2017.

Officials want to hear from community members about what they want to see in the park.

The county recently received a $75,000 grant for the planning process.

The meetings will be held at the Dauphin County Conservation District from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When:

Monday, Feb. 3,

Monday, May 11,

Monday, Sept. 21, and

Monday, Dec. 7.

To take an online survey click here.