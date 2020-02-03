Early showers then mild despite cloudy skies!

TURNING UNSETTLED: Clouds build overnight and it stays mild in the lower 40s. Showers move in by morning for the drive time. The shower threat ends leaving the rest of the day mild and cloudy. Highs are near 60 degrees. Initial rain amounts are very low. However, more wet weather returns late Tuesday night into Wednesday, as a cold front comes through the area. Temperatures are likely warmer in the morning, in the middle 40s, then drop the upper 30s by afternoon. An easterly flow keeps it a raw day. Another wavy front hits the area Thursday and Friday with more shower chances. Temperatures are tricky but right now it looks like we are mainly in the 40s. A morning mix of precipitation Thursday will change over to rain once temperatures climb. Highs are in the 40s. It’s wet overnight into the early Friday before drier air returns.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday begins quite with sunshine. Clouds build through the day. Highs top out in the lower 40s. A system lifting from the southwest will bring a chance for light snow overnight. Snow showers continue into early Sunday. Track and how close it comes to the area, determines if we pick up any accumulations. We’ll be sure to update you through the week so be sure to stay tuned.

