Gun Violence In Pennsylvania

Each year, 36,383 people die from gun violence-related injuries, according to the Gifford Law Center, the nation’s leading gun violence policy organization. That is an average of 100 gun-related deaths per day. That number is staggering, especially when you see it broken down by case. Leading the list with 61% is gun suicide, followed by gun homicides totaling 35%. It also takes into account law enforcement related shooting deaths, unintentional shooting deaths, and undetermined cases. According to the most recent CDC report, in 2017 Pennsylvania had the 4th highest number of Firearm Deaths in the nation.

Just last week, a Pennsylvania judge puts hold on on a new state 'ghost guns' policy. The freeze affects sales of partially manufactured gun frames that can be made into working pistols and rifles. This comes just three weeks after state police provided guidance to gun dealers about how to perform background checks for sales of what are often called 80% receivers or unassembled 'ghost guns.' The judge’s ruling claims the current guidelines are too vague, but gives the options of reevaluating the injunction after changes have been made to the initial policy.