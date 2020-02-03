Hundreds gather at Saint Patrick Cathedral for funeral of former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The late Mayor of Harrisburg Stephen Reed was laid to rest Monday. He died on January 25th after a battle with cancer.

Hundreds of people came to Saint Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg to pay their final respects to the late Mayor Reed.

"He lived by the rhythm of this city..he knew its struggles and saw its possibilities," said Father Joshua Brommer. "He wasn't a politician he was a public servant."

Reed served 28 years as mayor of Harrisburg. As Brommer spoke during the homily, a life of public service was something Reed's former classmates at Bishop McDevitt saw in a young Reed.

"This young man had his sights set on Harrisburg," said Brommer. "And the local needs of a city he had come to know and appreciate."

During his time as mayor, Reed is credited for thinking outside the box to transform Harrisburg into how we know it today. Although he left office a decade ago, those close to him say, he never lost his passion for the city.

"On his death bed, Stephen Reed wasn't concerned about his reputation or his legacy," said Father Brommer. "He wanted to know why there was work left uncompleted. And to be sure, was a little disappointed to not have had the change to continue to work and serve for the people of this city."

Father Brommer also recalled one of the last conversations he had with Reed. As he faced death, they talked about dying and the unanswered questions with which Reed would leave this world. Father Brommer said one of his three unanswered questions had to do with the city he loved.

"With all the resources and powers at our disposal. Why are there still so many people suffering in Harrisburg and in Dauphin County? Why do we allow politics and greed to get in the way of doing good," said Father Brommer.

There were many politicians from the county and state levels in attendance. Many of them tell FOX43, Reed's death serves as an inspiration to keep making the Harrisburg region better.