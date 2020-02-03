× Intoxicated woman resists arrest, bites and kicks officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster woman is charged after police say she bit and kicked officers while resisting arrest.

According to Manheim Township police, they were called to the Clarion Inn and Suites on Lititz Pike to investigate a domestic dispute on Saturday February 1st.

During the investigation, Jennifer Jury, 53, of Lancaster, was heavily intoxicated and caused a public disturbance.

Police say she resisted officers attempts to take her into physical custody. Jury kicked one officer in between the legs, bit one officer in the neck, and kicked four other officers.

Once she was placed into the patrol vehicle she continuously kicked the windows and doors.

Jennifer Jury is charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of assault by prisoner, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

She was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.