It’s Chocolate Covered February in Hershey!

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The second month of the year brings a whole new round of fun to Hershey!

Chocolate Covered February returns for its 16th year, and marks a town wide celebration.

Offerings include chocolate-infused dinners, wine and chocolate pairings, dessert buffets, Hershey's Character dining, decadent spa treatments and more!

ZooAmerica is hosting Fantastic Fridays in February, where admission is 50% off for senior and junior admission.

Some big acts are coming to Hershey this month, with Post Malone hitting the GIANT Center on February 22 and Daryl Hall and and John Oates following on February 26.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Abby Zelko from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts offered more on the fun that is to come this month in Hershey.