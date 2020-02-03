‘It’s On Us’ to end campus sexual violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg - Pennsylvania's Department of Education is working towards a safer campus experience for students as part of the 'It`s On Us PA' campaign.

'It’s On Us PA' unites students with presidents, superintendents, administrators, teachers, and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and work towards a solution. Since 2016, the state has awarded 113 grants totaling nearly $3 million to more than 60 higher education institutions across the Commonwealth - to fund strategies that work towards the goal of a safe campus environment, free from harassment and violence.

The program is part of a nationwide movement also called 'It`s On Us'. The national organization was created by President Obama's administration. There are 36 colleges and universities with chapters across the commonwealth; including