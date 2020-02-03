‘It’s On Us’ to end campus sexual violence

Harrisburg - Pennsylvania's Department of Education is working towards a safer campus experience for students as part of the 'It`s On Us PA' campaign.
'It’s On Us PA' unites students with presidents, superintendents, administrators, teachers, and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and work towards a solution. Since 2016, the state has awarded 113 grants totaling nearly $3 million to more than 60 higher education institutions across the Commonwealth - to fund strategies that work towards the goal of a safe campus environment, free from harassment and violence.
The program is part of a nationwide movement also called 'It`s On Us'. The national organization was created by President Obama's administration. There are 36 colleges and universities with chapters across the commonwealth; including
- Albright College
- Bloomsburg University
- Bryn Mawr College
- Butler County Community College
- Chatham University
- Cheyney University
- Clarion University
- Community College of Allegheny County
- Curtis Institute of Music
- East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
- Gannon University
- Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
- Holy Family University
- Immaculata University
- Indiana University of PA
- Keystone College
- Lehigh University
- Lock Haven University
- Lycoming College Manor College
- Manor College
- Marywood University
- Mercyhurst University
- Millersville University
- Peirce College
- Penn State University
- Point Park University
- Rosemont College
- Saint Francis University
- Saint Joseph's University
- Shippensburg University
- South Hills School of Business & Technology
- St. Vincent College - Research
- Thiel College
- University of Pittsburgh
- Waynesburg University
- Wilkes University