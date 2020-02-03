5 charities you can support for Black History Month

‘It’s On Us’ to end campus sexual violence

February 3, 2020

Harrisburg - Pennsylvania's Department of Education is working towards a safer campus experience for students as part of the 'It`s On Us PA' campaign.

'It’s On Us PA' unites students with presidents, superintendents, administrators, teachers, and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and work towards a solution.  Since 2016, the state has awarded 113 grants totaling nearly $3 million to more than 60 higher education institutions across the Commonwealth - to fund strategies that work towards the goal of a safe campus environment, free from harassment and violence.

 

The program is part of a nationwide movement also called 'It`s On Us'. The national organization was created by President Obama's administration. There are 36 colleges and universities with chapters across the commonwealth; including

 

  1. Albright College
  2. Bloomsburg University
  3. Bryn Mawr College
  4. Butler County Community College
  5. Chatham University
  6. Cheyney University
  7. Clarion University
  8. Community College of Allegheny County
  9. Curtis Institute of Music
  10. East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
  11. Gannon University
  12. Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
  13. Holy Family University
  14. Immaculata University
  15. Indiana University of PA
  16. Keystone College
  17. Lehigh University
  18. Lock Haven University
  19. Lycoming College Manor College
  20. Manor College
  21. Marywood University
  22. Mercyhurst University
  23. Millersville University
  24. Peirce College
  25. Penn State University
  26. Point Park University
  27. Rosemont College
  28. Saint Francis University
  29. Saint Joseph's University 
  30. Shippensburg University
  31. South Hills School of Business & Technology
  32. St. Vincent College - Research
  33. Thiel College
  34. University of Pittsburgh
  35. Waynesburg University
  36. Wilkes University
