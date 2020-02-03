× Just under 100 million people watched Sunday night’s Super Bowl

MIAMI — The Super Bowl has put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership, as 99.9 million people tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in the Super Bowl, according to the Nielson company.

That’s a rebound from the 98.5 million people who watched the Super Bowl in 2019, Nielson said.

The Super Bowl is by far the most-watched television event of the year, but it had been slowly declining since hitting a peak of 114.4 million viewers in 2015.

Fox says the game had 102 million viewers when people who watched its Spanish-language affiliate or streamed the game are added in.