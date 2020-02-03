× Police: Man unlawfully enters apartment, touches sleeping woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster man is arrested after police say he unlawfully entered a Manheim Township apartment and touched a woman while she was sleeping.

According to Manheim Township Police, Julson Bosquet, 28, unlawfully entered an apartment on Pleasure Road in Manheim Township early Sunday morning. While inside, he touched a woman who was sleeping. Police believe he accessed the apartment by climbing onto a balcony.

Bosquet fled when he was confronted by the woman’s boyfriend. Police were able to find him and take him into custody.

Julson Bosquet is charged with burglary and harassment.