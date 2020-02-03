× Marvel debuts footage from ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and ‘Loki’

WASHINGTON — Just like the sports world expands beyond football fans with the Super Bowl, the Marvel Universe grew on Sunday too.

A Disney+ ad that aired during the game revealed the first look at three new Marvel shows coming to the streaming platform. The 30-second commercial featured clips from “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision” and “Loki.”

An opening shot of Captain America’s iconic, mighty shield greeted fans at the start of the action from Marvel Studios.

“I’m gonna burn this place to the ground,” a villainous, sneering Loki says at the end.

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kmk6p8S4hV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

But those weren’t the only new surprises from Marvel during the Super Bowl, as a new trailer for the “Black Widow” movie aired.

“The Avengers weren’t my first family,” Scarlett Johansson says portraying Natasha Romanova aka Black Widow.