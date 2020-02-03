× Meet Tresi, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office’s resident companion dog

LANCASTER — Tresi, the Lancaster County Courthouse’s resident companion dog, has interacted with more than 250 people in the last year, “serving as a calming presence in emotional meetings, hearings, and other court-related functions,” according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which has provided her care since early 2018.

Now, the DA’s Office says, Tresi has her own “business cards,” which are available to visitors at the Courthouse.

The two-sided cards include photos of Tresi, along with biological information like hobbies (“playing tug-of-war, eating treats”), her age (4), and her breed (yellow lab).

“Tresi’s purpose is to provide comfort, support, and stress relief for victims and witnesses of crime as they navigate through the court process,” the DA’s Office said, quoting a mission statement on the business card.

Tresi was raised by a volunteer staffer at Canine Partners for Life for her first year, before moving into the DA’s Office, funded by a grant. Her primary handler is Karin Young, a victim/witness advocate for the DA’s Office, but several other staffers in the office are trained to handle her, the DA said.

The business cards are designed by Brenneman Inc., according to the DA.