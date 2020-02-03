Memorial Services continue Monday for late Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Memorial services will continue Monday morning for late Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed.

Reed passed away on Saturday, January 25, after a decade long battle against cancer.

At the age of 70, Reed tragically lost his life to stage four prostate cancer. He served as Mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years and was known for the revitalization of the downtown business district, and creating City Island.

On Monday a funeral mass will be offered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the 200 block of State Street in Harrisburg at 10:00 a.m. until noon.

A private burial service will be held for family after the mass.

From 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., a public wake and remembrance will be held at the Cork and Fork Restaurant in the 200 block of State Street in Harrisburg.

Before he was elected as the Mayor of Harrisburg in 1982 he served as the Dauphin County Commissioner and as State House Representative for Harrisburg (103 rd).

Reed’s family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to one of the following: