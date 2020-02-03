Moms rally to stop gun violence as lawmaker calls for action on several gun proposals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of moms rallied in Harrisburg Monday to call for an end to gun violence.

The 'Moms Demand Action' event was billed as part of what's called "Gun Violence Survivors Week," an initiative pushed by State Representative Donna Bullock of Philadelphia.

"I have a bill that I've introduced that would prohibit guns in recreation centers and parks," she said. Rep. Bullock is also pushing for passage of other legislation including:

Enact universal background checks (H.B. 673).

Create Extreme Risk Protection Orders, or ERPOs (H.B. 1075).

Require lost or stolen firearms be reported to law enforcement within 72 hours (H.B. 1288).

Help keep gun s out of the hands of children (H.B. 525).

During the event, multiple people spoke sharing how their lives have been impacted by gun violence including a mother whose son survived a shooting, a daughter who lost her dad to suicide, another mother whose son was murdered, and a man who was once incarcerated who is now workng to inspire youth to make better choices. Many of the speakers also called for additional assistance for people struggling with mental health issues along with mentoring programs for children and victims compensation funds.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine called gun violence an "epidemic" and a "public health" issue.

"Violence actually behaves like a contagious illness," she said, adding the Department of Health is eager to stem the tide of gun violence and save lives by bolstering resources.

The event comes the same week the NRA is in Harrisburg as part of the Great American Outdoor Show that runs through February 9.

NRA spokesperson Lars Dalseide said there are solutions to gun violence. But, he claims, many of the recent proposals target the wrong people.

"All the laws and restrictions that they're proposing now are mainly going against the law abiding gun owners instead of actually going after the criminals who are breaking the laws in the first place," he said.

Dalseide argues it isn't easy to get a gun. He said there is a process gun owners must follow before obtaining their weapons. And, he wants to remind people guns also save lives.

"There are a lot of people saving lives and sometimes they don't even have to draw their firearm," he said.

Dalseide added, the NRA provides courses where gun owners can learn about gun safety and how to handle their weapons properly.