Northern Lancaster County Regional Police warn of potential phone scam

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are warning residents to be wary of a potential phone scam involving impostors claiming to represent the Illinois Social Security Agency.

According to police, a Warwick Township resident contacted authorities after receiving a call from one such impostor, who claimed that registration records tied resident to a vehicle that had been recovered. The vehicle supposedly had trace evidence containing blood and a large quantity of illicit drugs, the caller told the resident. The caller then claimed to be transferring the resident to another agency in Texas, where the resident was going to be required to provide specific information to assist with the investigation.

After the resident was “transferred,” the caller asked for the resident’s name, banking account numbers, social security number, and date of birth.

The resident reported they provided some of the information before becoming suspicious and ending the call, police say.

The NLCRPD reminds all residents not to provide confidential identifiers or banking information to outside sources over the phone.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 31, police say.