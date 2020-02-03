Police conclude Gritty didn’t punch teen at photo shoot after investigating man’s claims

PHILADELPHIA — Gritty didn’t do it.

That’s the conclusion that Philadelphia police came to after investigating the allegations made by a Delaware man, who filed a police report claiming the the Philadelphia Flyers’ bizarre, googly eyed mascot struck his 13-year-old son during a photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 19. The man claimed Gritty punched his son in the back, and that the boy required medical attention after the incident.

After looking into it, the Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division concluded the claims had no merit, according to the Allentown Morning Call.