Police: Indecent exposure suspect is targeting Amish women in Juniata County

JUNIATA COUNTY — State Police in Lewistown say they are investigating reports of a man who is exposing himself to Amish women in the Juniata County area.

According to police, a Fayette Township woman reported that on Nov. 1, 2019, a man pulled up in front of her home on Billyville Road in an older-model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 1 p.m. The man allegedly exited the truck, exposed his penis to the woman, and began to “play with himself” for several minutes, police say.

The victim described the suspect as a man in his mid- to late-20’s, with a beard and mustache, according to police.

Police believe the man is only targeting members of the Amish community. There were at least two other reports of similar incidents in the area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (717) 320-1010.