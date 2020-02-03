× Police search for suspect accused of stabbing a man at Manchester Township motel

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing a man at a Manchester Township motel last week.

The incident occurred Friday at 6 a.m. at a Super 8 Motel on the first block of Arsenal Road, police say.

Officers at the scene found a 28-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound to his right thigh, police say. The stabbing occurred in the rear parking lot of the motel, according to police.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding and transported him to York Hospital for treatment. The victim was later released, police say.

The victim and a witness at the scene identified the suspect as Jamal S. Anderson, police say. Anderson had allegedly been having an ongoing dispute with the victim and a group of women, and got into a verbal dispute with the victim when they encountered each other at the motel. Anderson stabbed the victim during the dispute, police allege.

Police are still searching for Anderson, who remains at large. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 292-3647.