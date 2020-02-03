Sky is the limit for dog competitors at 2020 Great American Outdoor show in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - The world's largest outdoor show marked its second day at the Farm Show Complex.

The 2020 Great American Outdoor Show held its DockDogs event on Sunday.

Dogs competed against each other in the arena for a spot in the world championships this fall. Of course, crowd-pleasing puppies also took part in the event. However, they only showed off their skills for fun and love of the sport.

Organizers said both people and dogs love the event every year.

"It's just what they love to do, and watching them fly, I swear it's just something that they just adore," said Kim Vaillancourt, Delmarva DockDogs board member, "Our motto is run fast, jump high, and have fun. Having fun is really what it's all about."

The event brings in dozens of dogs from over 10 different states.