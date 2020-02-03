× Todd Sadowski celebrates 20 years at FOX43!

Todd Sadowski celebrates 20 years at FOX43 today!

Todd started at FOX43 on February 3rd, 2000 as a sports reporter. His first assignment that day was covering a Hershey Bears game. In 2004, he became FOX43’s Sports Director and has led the sports team ever since.

Being in this business can take you to some exciting places, and no one knows that better than Todd. Over the span of his 20 years, Todd has covered the three super bowls, caught fly balls, and ran marathons. He has reported from the sidelines of every local high school football game and has visited kids in school to talk about all things sports and television. One time, Evan Forrester even pied him in the face on live tv. Of all the great sports moments Todd has covered, he says meeting and telling the stories of all the amazing people from Central PA has been his greatest privilege.

So here`s to 20 years! We can`t wait to see what is in store for the next 20.