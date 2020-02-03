× York County man accused of using Taser device on state trooper while resisting arrest

YORK COUNTY — State Police say a 37-year-old Dover Township man used a Taser device on a trooper trying to take him into custody during an incident Saturday in Red Lion.

Scott Orvis is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault and two counts of disarming a law enforcement officer in the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of South Pine Street, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police say Orvis started a fight with another man who had dropped off Orvis’ girlfriend at her house, refusing to let the man leave the driveway.

Orvis allegedly punched the man in the face during the confrontation, police allege.

When troopers arrived at the scene, Orvis refused to open the door for them, the complaint states. His girlfriend unlocked the door to allow troopers to enter, but Orvis held it closed from the inside until police eventually forced their way through, according to the complaint.

At that point, Orvis began resisting attempts to take him into custody, according to police. One trooper attempted to use a Taser device to subdue him, but Orvis grabbed the device from the trooper and fired it, hitting the trooper in the shoulder, police allege.

Orvis continued trying to deploy the Taser and almost hit another trooper in the head, according to police.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Police say Orvis smelled strongly of alcohol, and police discovered two open cans of beer in his vehicle.

A search of his home uncovered a 16-pack of beer with four cans remaining, according to police.

Orvis is also charged with DUI, two counts of simple assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and two counts of resisting arrest, along with harassment, disorderly conduct, and other summary offenses, charging documents say.