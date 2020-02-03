York County’s ‘Poor Richard’ predicts early Spring on Groundhog Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - You can expect an early Spring.

One of Central Pennsylvania's groundhogs predicted similar forecasts as Punxsutawney Phil.

Dozens of people dressed in white coats and top hats gathered around Poor Richard, one of the most beloved local groundhogs.

The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge hosted its 92nd ceremony in York. Its prognosticator, Poor Richard, called for an early Spring on Sunday.

"On the calendar, we legitimately do have 6 more weeks of Winter," said grand communicator, Skip Lehmann, "but we are predicting an early Spring weather for those six more weeks."

Unlike Phil, Poor Richard does not base his prediction on whether he sees his shadow or not.

Exalted hibernator, E. John Fedor, said Poor Richard has been dead for more than a decade, but the community continues to believe in the wisdom of the groundhog.

"So, we naturally get the prognostication directly from hog heaven. We don't have to worry about any shadows, the sun, nothing. It comes directly from hog heaven," said Fedor.

Lehmann claims Poor Richard predicted the weather with an accuracy of 89% and higher over the past 92 years.

The event also raises money for local charities.