Amazon removes anti-immigrant sticker listing after PA’s Second Lady expresses concern

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Amazon stops selling an anti-immigrant car sticker after Pennsylvania's Second Lady shares her concern online.

Gisele Baretto Fetterman, who was once an undocumented immigrant, criticized the sticker on Twitter.

"I just thought how painful it would be for someone here to read that and to think, 'Oh my God. I'm not wanted here.' I get emotional," said Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady.

Pennsylvania's Second Lady saw the sticker on a pickup truck in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. She shed tears while explaining why she used her voice to tackle what could be considered a hateful sticker.

"It's okay to be believe in different things; we support different candidates. We all do, and it makes us all diverse, and it's how great ideas come to the table, but that's not a message of, 'I believe something different.' That's glorifying hate," explained Fetterman.

Fetterman tweeted at Amazon; she asked the company to reconsider the power and influence of its platform. The Second Lady was once an undocumented immigrant. The Brazil native says her mother fled Rio De Janiero because of violence.

"Life changed overnight, and I really cling to those kind of memories," explained Fetterman. "It's a memory of my mom's bravery and her courage and how she left everything overnight for an opportunity for us."

Not everyone thinks amazon should have removed it.

"I think it's wrong. I think people should be able to put whatever on their house, vehicle, whatever in their yard - whether it be stuff I like or don't like," said Dan of Pittsburgh.

"What do you say to the people who are bothered the sticker was removed?" asked FOX43's Grace Griffaton.

"I think it's important to look at why. Why does this threaten you? Why does looking different - it doesn't reflect on you. It doesn't take anything away from you. It's something we should celebrate. Everyone learns to hate... so where did you learn and how can we work to unlearn that?" responded Fetterman.

Amazon tweeted back thanking the Second Lady for her concern. It said it would address the issue with the seller.