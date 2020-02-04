Budget Proposal Highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg - Governor Tom Wolf has put forward his latest budget proposal today. The 2020-2021 spending plan is $36 billion - about 2 billion dollars more than last year. Here are a few of the highlights from the proposal.

For the 3rd year, the Governor has proposed a fee on municipalities that rely on the Pennsylvania State Police for local police support. However, the proposal this year does away with the $25 per person fee as proposed in years past. Instead, the fee would be based on the level of coverage and would factor in a municipalities's population and income.

Supporters of the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development Trust Fund are not happy with the Governor's budget proposal. That fund helps with financial resources to assist the horse racing industry in the commonwealth. The trust fund gets its money from a percentage of slot machine revenue. The proposal would take away a big chunk of the money going to the fund, and put it toward tuition assistance for students at state-run universities. Supporters say this proposal would drive people in the horse racing industry out of Pennsylvania. They point to the investment neighboring states like Maryland have made to strengthen the horse racing industry.

In last year's budget, Governor Wolf promised not to raise taxes, something he followed through on. Some of the same things the Governor asked for this year are also things he asked for last year, including universal, free, full-day kindergarten and raising the starting salary of teachers. The Governor also wants to make more investments in Pennsylvania's workforce this year, building off his statewide workforce and education accountability program that was created as part of last year's budget. The goal of the "sweep" initiative is to create a stronger, more qualified workforce in Pennsylvania.