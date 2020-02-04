× Buttigieg has narrow lead over Sanders in initial caucus numbers released by Iowa Democratic Party

IOWA — Initial data released by the Iowa Democratic Party shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

Buttigieg garnered 26.9 percent of state delegate equivalents in the initial numbers released at around 5 p.m. ET. Sanders was second at 25.1 percent.

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar were trailing behind in the initial numbers released.

The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems.

It was unclear when the remaining results will be released by the party, which says it is still verifying data from caucuses across the state.

Earlier Tuesday, Buttigieg claimed on “CBS This Morning” that his performance in Iowa was “phenomenal,” especially given the fact that he had started his presidential campaign with little name recognition.