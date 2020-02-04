× Cage the Elephant to perform in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on June 18

HARRISBURG — Two-time Grammy Award winner Cage the Elephant will perform at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park this summer as part of Harrisburg University’s concert series, the school announced Tuesday.

The show is set for 8 p.m. on June 18.

Cage the Elephant won the Best Rock Album Grammy Award in 2017 (“Tell Me I’m Pretty”) and 2020 (“Social Cues”), and was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album in 2015, with “Melophobia.”

Deeply inspired by punk music, brothers Matt and Brad Shultz began playing music in high school with fellow students Jared Champion and Daniel Tichenor. Hailing from Bowling Green, Kentucky, shortly after forming the band, the group made the bold move to London to start their career.

Their self-titled debut album gained them international attention, catapulting the band up the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts, achieving Platinum certification. Cage the Elephant has released four additional studio albums — 2011’s “Thank You,” “Happy Birthday,” the Gold-certified “Melophobia,” “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” and “Social Cues.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available here.