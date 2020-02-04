× Central York High student found in possession of weapon on school property

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A Central York High School student is awaiting police charges after being found in possession of weapons on school property Tuesday.

According to a news release on the districts website, the student was removed from campus on Tuesday, after administrators found two knives in the students possession while they were on school property.

The student will also face discipline, according to the student code of conduct, in addition to whatever charges are handed down by police.

The release states that while Central York School District cannot comment on specific student discipline, it does outline policies and procedures in its Student Code of Conduct regarding possession of a weapon or weapon-like instrument at a school event or on school property.

The district also says the student and staff safety is of the utmost importance.