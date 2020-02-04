× Coroner called to scene of two-alarm fire in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Cumberland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in South Middleton Township, according to emergency dispatch.

The fire, located at a residence on the 100 block of 3rd Street, was first reported at 4:54 p.m., dispatch said.

The residence is an apartment building, dispatch said. The victim is an elderly male who was found in one of the apartments.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze.

FOX43 is sending a crew to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.