Crash closes Route 30 Eastbound in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A crash has closed all lanes of a portion of Route 30 Eastbound.

The crash occurred near Huyner Road in Manheim Township around 8:15 a.m.

There are numerous vehicles involved, but no word on how many people were injured at this time.

According to Commissioner Josh Parsons, the crash was caused by a wrong way driver.

⚠️ALERT⚠️ County Emergency Ops/911 Reports multiple vehicle accidents along Route 30 between Lititz Pk & Route 340 due to a wrong way driver. Units responding to assess and triage injuries. Route 30 eastbound is closed. Will update as information becomes available. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) February 4, 2020

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Injury crash on 30 EB after 222#LancasterCounty pic.twitter.com/NAOtla1bkz — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) February 4, 2020