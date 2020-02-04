Crash closes Route 30 Eastbound in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A crash has closed all lanes of a portion of Route 30 Eastbound.
The crash occurred near Huyner Road in Manheim Township around 8:15 a.m.
There are numerous vehicles involved, but no word on how many people were injured at this time.
According to Commissioner Josh Parsons, the crash was caused by a wrong way driver.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
40.092216 -76.305833