Crash closes Route 30 Eastbound in Lancaster County

Posted 8:30 AM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 08:40AM, February 4, 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A crash has closed all lanes of a portion of Route 30 Eastbound.

The crash occurred near Huyner Road in Manheim Township around 8:15 a.m.

There are numerous vehicles involved, but no word on how many people were injured at this time.

According to Commissioner Josh Parsons, the crash was caused by a wrong way driver.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

