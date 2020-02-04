× OSHA fines Camp Hill company $280,874 for overexposing employees to toxic hexavalent chromium fumes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Camp Hill business has been cited for exposing workers to hexavalent chromium fumes and other safety hazards, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday.

Cleveland Brothers Inc., a company that provides hydraulic service and repair, machining, and chroming services, was cited for one willful violation, 18 serious citations, and two other-than-serious citations, OSHA said.

The company faces $280,874 in penalties.

OSHA said it began investigating in July 2019 after receiving a complaint of overexposure to the toxic chemical.

OSHA said it also cited the company for failing to train employees on the hazards of hexavalent chromium, and maintain a respiratory protection program.

“Occupational exposure to hexavalent chromium can result in significant adverse health effects for employees,” said OSHA Harrisburg Area Director David Olah in a press release. “Engineering controls must be implemented and affected employees must be trained to recognize the hazards of this toxic chemical.”

“Employers must continually evaluate their facilities for hazards, and use proper safety controls and equipment to protect workers’ safety,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA provides free resources to help employers comply with hexavalent chromium standards.”

OSHA’s hexavalent chromium webpage provides resources on protecting employees from health and safety hazards caused by the toxic chemical, including the Small Entity Compliance Guide for the Hexavalent Chromium Standards.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.