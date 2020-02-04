× Police: Knife-wielding man accused of attacking employees at York bar

YORK — A 36-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday after allegedly attacking employees at a York City liquor bar with a knife, according to York Police.

Alexis Pillot, no fixed address, is charged with several felony counts of aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred around 10:15 p.m. at Fig & Barrel, on 25 W. Market St, police say.

It took six officers and multiple deployments of a Taser device to subdue Pillot, who allegedly cut one of the bar employees with a knife and struck another as he was escorted from the building, police say.

The incident began when staff at the bar asked Pillot to leave, according to police.

Pillot allegedly cut one employee in the face with his knife and punched another man as he was being taken from the bar, police say.

When officers deployed a Taser device on Pillot, he fell to the ground, according to police. But he continued to resist, allegedly throwing liquor bottles at officers, police say.

Once he was finally taken into custody, police say they found a small knife in Pillot’s pocket.

In addition to the aggravated assault charges, Pillot is also charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, trespassing, and criminal mischief, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

He is at York County Prison unable to post $300,000 bail.