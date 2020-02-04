Police offering $5K reward in Tyrone Shaw unsolved murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Who killed Tyrone Shaw? That's the question investigators have been trying to answer for the last year.

Police say the 46-year-year old man from New Jersey was found dead along I-81 about a mile south of the Hershey exit in Dauphin County on February 4, 2019.

A state trooper found Shaw's body between his SUV and a guardrail around 11:00 p.m. that night.

Through an investigation, police found Shaw's black 2004 GMC Yukon had been there for about four and half hours before it was found.

Police say they also believe the SUV was disabled due to a flat tire and when shaw got out to see what was going on, he was shot in the head.

A year later, the killer is still on the loose.

State police wrote in part: "This case has been a top priority for the troopers assigned to the Harrisburg station since the onset of the investigation," -- Corporal Jonathan R. Colarusso, PSP Criminal Investigation Unit Supervisor.

Police believe Shaw was targeted -- and regularly visited the Allison Hill area of Harrisburg before his murder.

We went door-to-door to see if anyone would talk, but no one was willing to reveal their identity on camera.

One neighbor did tell us he recognized Shaw's face and remembered seeing him in the area.

Another neighbor said the incident is all too familiar.

"There are a lot of drug transactions that go on around here," said a neighbor not willing to reveal their identity. "Like cars parked around, people getting in and out or pulling off, people walking, [there are] different faces in the area all of the time."

"There's a lot of killings happening and unsolved cases. I feel sorry for the families, justice needs to be served," they added.

There is a $5,000 cash reward being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS and remain anonymous.