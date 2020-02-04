Police: Robbers at Spring Grove Rite Aid Pharmacy took cash, drugs, sprayed victims with ‘pepper spray-like’ substance

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police say they are investigating a suspected robbery that occurred Monday night at a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Spring Grove.

The incident occurred around 8:57 p.m., police say.

According to police, four unknown suspects rushed into the store, jumped behind the counter, and demanded Xanax, ordering a store employee to fill two white garbage bags full of various medications.

The suspects also emptied the cash register of an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

The amount of drugs taken is still being determined, according to police.

Once they received the drugs and emptied the register, the suspects allegedly ordered all store employees and patrons near the pharmacy to lie down, then sprayed a “pepper spray-like” substance over the victims’ heads and faces while they were on the floor, police say.

The suspects then exited the store and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

EMS units responding to the scene treated the victims for skin and throat irritations from the spray, police say.

The suspects were described as all males in their late teens or early 20’s, with thin to average builds. All of the suspects were wearing black clothing and had their faces covered with black ski masks, witnesses told police.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647, (717) 467-TELL (8355), or tips@nycrpd.org.