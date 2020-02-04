Rain overnight ends by morning leaving cloudy skies and chillier air

MORE RAIN AND TRENDING COLDER: We had a break from the wet weather, but showers move back in during the evening so be sure to have the umbrella with you if you are heading out. It stays quite mild too. Overnight, temperatures are likely warmer just after midnight, in the middle 40s, then drop the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by afternoon. A cold front will push south early shutting off showers. Most of the day is overcast, however, winds shift to the north-northeast pulling in chillier air. Rain picks back up towards evening, as another wavy front approaches. With the readings dropping to near freezing, there is a concern for freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. The best chance is north and west of Harrisburg. Elsewhere, temperatures are warm enough for plain rain. Where there is freezing rain, expect precipitation to transition to rain once temperatures climb. Allow for extra travel time during the morning commute. The pattern remains persistent with the next wave coming in Thursday night into Friday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday begins cold but quiet with sunshine. Clouds build through the day. Highs top out in the lower 40s. A system lifting from the southwest will bring a chance for light snow overnight. Snow showers continue into early Sunday. The low will move by south of us and off the coast. We could pick up a quick inch of snow from it. We’ll be sure to update you through the week so be sure to stay tuned.

