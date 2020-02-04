Still mild for Tuesday with occasional rain showers, then temperatures drop tonight

STILL MILD, BUT SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: Tuesday remains mild, but it comes with occasional showers. It’s a mild start, with temperatures in the lower 40s to near 50 degrees. There are some rain showers, so the umbrella is needed for the morning commute. The rest of Tuesday is still very mild, and the shower chances continue. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. A few showers are expected through the evening, and plenty of clouds remain. Winds shift to the north, and a breeze develops. This starts dropping temperatures through the night. Expect lows to fall through the 40s through the night and into the 30s for many by daybreak. The chance for some showers remains.

COOLING & UNSETTLED: Wednesday continues the chance for a few showers, and it remains mild. High temperatures occur after midnight, and are in the lower 40s for many, and they continue to drop into the 30s for most by daybreak. The best shot for showers is during the morning, with dry time, but plenty of clouds, during the afternoon. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the middle to upper 30s, so they don’t budge much. Thursday brings the chance for more showers as temperatures start to turn chillier. There’s a chance for some mixing during the morning with sleet and/or freezing rain before becoming just a plain rain chance by afternoon. The best chance for this is in our north and northwest counties. Temperatures reach the 40s. Friday brings more showers chances with temperatures in the 40s once again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Don’t count winter out just yet—the weekend brings a chance at some snow! Saturday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A weak system passes the area to our southeast overnight, and this is a track that favors all snow. The question is going to be whether or not this system tracks close enough to the region to bring accumulating snow, and at the moment, there’s a good chance at it. Stay tuned for updates as we closely monitor this potential. A few snow showers linger into early Sunday morning depending on the track of this system, but expect increasing sunshine through late morning and into the afternoon. Skies are mainly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. Monday turns a little milder under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels