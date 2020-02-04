Stoudt Brewing Company in Adamstown to close after 33 years

5 charities you can support for Black History Month

Posted 10:00 AM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:15AM, February 4, 2020

via the Stoudt Brewing Company website

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– After 33 years, Stoudt Brewing Company will close its doors.

The announcement was made via the brewing company’s website.

Owner, Carol Stoudt, is preparing for retirement, which lead to the decision to close.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” said Stoudt, “but we’re not moving enough volume to justify the expense of keeping the brewery open. However, we’re not closing the doors to any business opportunities that could help the Stoudts brand live on.”

Brewery operations will cease by early Spring in order to prepare the Brewery for sale.

The closure only affects the brewing company, and not the other divisions of Stoudts, such as the restaurant or bakery.

