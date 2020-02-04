York seniors can have tax preparations done for free thanks to volunteer efforts from York AARP
YORK COUNTY — York County seniors can get free tax service this season, thanks to volunteer efforts from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, the York AARP announced Tuesday.
Last year in York County, the York AARP says, nearly 100 volunteers filed more than 4,100 Federal, PA and local income tax returns at 16 different locations throughout the county. There is no fee, and AARP membership is not required.
Taxpayers should bring their photo ID and proof of their social security or ITIN numbers for anyone on the tax return, including children or other claimed dependents.
Also, last year’s tax return is helpful, if it’s available, the York AARP says.
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers can prepare most personal income tax returns, including those with basic self-employment income. They are not trained to do business returns such as corporate, partnership, limited partnership, farm income, or rental income. These types of returns are beyond the scope of the Tax-Aide program.
Tax help is available at the following locations. (Call to make an appointment):
- Messiah United Methodist Church (York) 717-771-9042
- York Alliance Church 717-771-9042
- Union Fire Company (Manchester) 717-771-9042
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church (York) 717-771-9042
- Crispus Attucks (York) 717-771-9042
- St Matthew Lutheran Church (York) 717-771-9042
- Red Land Senior Center (Lewisberry) 717-938-4649
- Dover Township Library 717-292-6814
- Eastern Area Senior Center 717-252-1641
- Shrewsbury Grace UM Church 717-993-3488
- Hanover Church of the Brethren 717-633-6353
- Golden Connections Community Center (Red Lion) 717-244-7229
- Windy Hill on the Campus (Spring Grove) 717-225-0733
- Wrightsville Hope UM Church 717-252-1641
- Dillsburg Senior Center 717-432-2216
- White Rose Senior Center 717-843-9704
- Delta Senior Center 717-456-5753
- Northeastern Senior Center 717-266-1400