York seniors can have tax preparations done for free thanks to volunteer efforts from York AARP

YORK COUNTY — York County seniors can get free tax service this season, thanks to volunteer efforts from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, the York AARP announced Tuesday.

Last year in York County, the York AARP says, nearly 100 volunteers filed more than 4,100 Federal, PA and local income tax returns at 16 different locations throughout the county. There is no fee, and AARP membership is not required.

Taxpayers should bring their photo ID and proof of their social security or ITIN numbers for anyone on the tax return, including children or other claimed dependents.

Also, last year’s tax return is helpful, if it’s available, the York AARP says.

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers can prepare most personal income tax returns, including those with basic self-employment income. They are not trained to do business returns such as corporate, partnership, limited partnership, farm income, or rental income. These types of returns are beyond the scope of the Tax-Aide program.

Tax help is available at the following locations. (Call to make an appointment):

Messiah United Methodist Church (York) 717-771-9042

York Alliance Church 717-771-9042

Union Fire Company (Manchester) 717-771-9042

Aldersgate United Methodist Church (York) 717-771-9042

Crispus Attucks (York) 717-771-9042

St Matthew Lutheran Church (York) 717-771-9042

Red Land Senior Center (Lewisberry) 717-938-4649

Dover Township Library 717-292-6814

Eastern Area Senior Center 717-252-1641

Shrewsbury Grace UM Church 717-993-3488

Hanover Church of the Brethren 717-633-6353

Golden Connections Community Center (Red Lion) 717-244-7229

Windy Hill on the Campus (Spring Grove) 717-225-0733

Wrightsville Hope UM Church 717-252-1641

Dillsburg Senior Center 717-432-2216

White Rose Senior Center 717-843-9704

Delta Senior Center 717-456-5753

Northeastern Senior Center 717-266-1400