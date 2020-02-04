York’s fire chief is in danger of losing his job and it’s all because of where he lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York City's Fire Chief had to make a choice. So, he chose his home.

But because of that decision, he could lose his job by the end of this month.

Residency requirements in the city of York require the fire chief to live within the city limits. Deardorff lives in West Manchester Township with his children and wife.

"I'm less than, less than 3 and a half miles outside the city," said Deardorff, who adds he's never missed a call where he was needed on scene. He adds "I don't see the difference whether or not if I'm responding from my current house or in the city."

Deardorff said he told the Mayor of his decision not to move late last summer after the city granted him an extension last year to discuss a possible move with his family.

But, city council claims the Mayor did not tell them of Deardorff's decision until January. At a meeting late last month, council didn't approve the waiver that would have rid Deardorff of the requirement to move within the city limits.

"The communication between the administration and this council is less than desirable," said City Council President Henry Nixon.

Mayor Michael Helfrich admits he didn't tell council until January 13th of Deardorff's decision. But, he said "we gave them a month of advance notice and we thought generally that's enough time." Still he said, that's "the excuse they're using to not give the waiver to the fire chief."

If council does not make a decision by the end of the month Deardorff will have three options: 1) move into the city 2) quit 3) lose his job and/or be demoted.

"He is a great. He has served the city of York for 25 years," said Helfrich, who said he wants Deardorff to stay on as Chief. On Tuesday night, Helfrich even urged city residents to attend a city council meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall to show their support.

When Deardorff took the job as York's fire chief, he said he expressed his concern over moving and his need to talk it over with his family. He said his family made the decision in part to keep his children in their established school and home.

"I give a lot to the city. I am not home as much as I would care to be as it is," said Deardorff. "And, you know, I have to have that balance of fairness for my family and for work."

When Deardorff was asked if he was in fear of losing his job, he said, "you know that's always in your mind."