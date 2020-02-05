2020 Election Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Its already been a very busy year in politics and it is not ending any time soon. Here is a look at the calendar of elections leading up to the presidential election in November.

There are still four special elections to fill several state house seats set to happen across the Commonwealth.

190th Legislative District Special Election to be held February 25

8th Legislative District Special Election to be held March 17

18th Legislative District Special Election to be held March 17

58th Legislative District Special Election to be held March 17

Up next is the primary election on April 28th. In a primary election, each political party selects its candidate to run for office during the general election. This year, only Democrats will vote in the primary election, as the Republican party has an incumbent president. Polls on that day will be open from 7am to 8pm. The last day to register for the primary election is April 13th.

At that point, the race is on for the presidency. The general election will be held on November 3rd. All 20 of the Commonwealth’s electoral votes go to the presidential candidate who won the popular vote amongst Pennsylvanians. Polls on that day will be open from 7am to 8pm. The last day to register for the general election is October 19th.

Are you registered to vote? Click this link to begin your voter registration form. If you have any questions, you can call 1-877-VOTES-PA (1-877-868-3772).