Blue Streaks celebrate 28 on National Signing Day
Brett Benjamin – Shippensburg University (Football)
Tyler Besnoff – Pace University (Swimming)
Katie Bushong – Wilmington University (Women’s Volleyball)
Nathan Carpenter – East Stroudsburg University (Football)
Bryce Casey – Widener University (Football)
Elizabeth Cesarone – Central Michigan (Women’s Gymnastics)
Allison Cubell – Haverford College (Field Hockey)
Vanessa Daniels – Dickinson College (Field Hockey)
Jeffrey Dommel – Thaddeus Stevens College (Football)
Shannon Elias – University of Delaware (Women’s Lacrosse)
Josh Emge – Shippensburg University (Football)
Sam Emge – Shippensburg University (Football)
Jon Engel – Lafayette College (Football)
Katie Fluck – Bloomsburg University (Women’s Lacrosse)
Rea Fox – Dickinson College (Field Hockey)
Sydney Horn – High Point University (Track and Field)
Harrison Kirk – Colgate University (Football)
Taylor Kopan – American University (Women’s Lacrosse)
Abby Laubach – Washington College (Women’s Lacrosse)
Ben Mann – Yale University (Football)
Hamilton McNaughton – West Chester University (Golf)
Matt Mikulka – Gettysburg College (Football)
Kayte Moist – Albright College (Women’s Lacrosse & Field Hockey)
Eddie Newman – Ursinus (Men’s Lacrosse)
Kaitlyn Petersheim – Bridgewater College (Women’s Lacrosse)
Lauren Pettoni – Penn State Berks (Women’s Soccer)
Connor Vucovich – Bucknell University (Baseball)
Liam Wright – Elizabethtown College (Boy’s Soccer)