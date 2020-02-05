5 charities you can support for Black History Month

Blue Streaks celebrate 28 on National Signing Day

Brett Benjamin – Shippensburg University (Football)

Tyler Besnoff – Pace University (Swimming)

Katie Bushong – Wilmington University (Women’s Volleyball)

Nathan Carpenter – East Stroudsburg University (Football)

Bryce Casey – Widener University (Football)

Elizabeth Cesarone – Central Michigan (Women’s Gymnastics)

Allison Cubell – Haverford College (Field Hockey)

Vanessa Daniels – Dickinson College (Field Hockey)

Jeffrey Dommel – Thaddeus Stevens College (Football)

Shannon Elias – University of Delaware (Women’s Lacrosse)

Josh Emge – Shippensburg University (Football)

Sam Emge – Shippensburg University (Football)

Jon Engel – Lafayette College (Football)

Katie Fluck – Bloomsburg University (Women’s Lacrosse)

Rea Fox – Dickinson College (Field Hockey)

Sydney Horn – High Point University (Track and Field)

Harrison Kirk – Colgate University (Football)

Taylor Kopan – American University (Women’s Lacrosse)

Abby Laubach – Washington College (Women’s Lacrosse)

Ben Mann – Yale University (Football)

Hamilton McNaughton – West Chester University (Golf)

Matt Mikulka – Gettysburg College (Football)

Kayte Moist – Albright College (Women’s Lacrosse & Field Hockey)

Eddie Newman – Ursinus (Men’s Lacrosse)

Kaitlyn Petersheim – Bridgewater College (Women’s Lacrosse)

Lauren Pettoni – Penn State Berks (Women’s Soccer)

Connor Vucovich – Bucknell University (Baseball)

Liam Wright – Elizabethtown College (Boy’s Soccer)

 

