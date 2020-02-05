× Country singer Sam Hunt will bring his SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour to Hershey on August 29

HERSHEY — Top-selling country music star Sam Hunt will perform in Hersheypark Stadium in August as part of his “The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour,” Hershey Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest, and DJ Brandi Cyrus will join the show, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 29.

Tickets are only available at Ticketmaster on the first day of onsale, Friday, Feb. 14. After that day, they’ll also be available at the GIANT Center Box Office or at HersheyEntertainment.com.

On the heels of the announcement of his new album “SOUTHSIDE,” which will be released on April 3, Hunt’s SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 will make more than 40 stops across the U.S.

“SOUTHSIDE” features Hunt’s current hit, “Kinfolks,” along with the introspective ballad “Sinning With You” and other tunes. It is his first release since the critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated “Montevallo.”

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.SamHunt.com.