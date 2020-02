× Crews on scene of apartment fire in Hanover

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire.

According to emergency dispatch, officials responded to the first block of York Street in Hanover Borough for an apartment fire around 4:00 a.m. on February 5.

It is unknown if anyone has suffered injuries or the extent of any damage at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.