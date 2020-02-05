Cumberland Valley sees 34 sign national letters of intent

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
Alexander Alderman - Washington and Jefferson College (Water Polo & Swimming)
Hunter Arbogast - University of Tampa (Men's Lacrosse)
Katie Brown - Washington and Jefferson College (Women's Soccer)
Peyton Crawford - Centenary University (Field Hockey)
Alyssa Eager - Kutztown University (Field Hockey)
Hayden Fry - Penn State DuBois (Baseball)
Christopher Furlong - LaSalle University (Water Polo)
Paul Gensbigler - Johns Hopkins University (Water Polo)
Kylie Holcomb - Gettysburg College (Women's Basketball)
Noah Keitel - Messiah College (Track and Field)
Tim Kissinger - Millersville University (Football)
Nevin Kostelac - Waynesburg University (Baseball)
Easton Lanclos - Christopher Newport University (Men's Lacrosse)
Gina Lukoskie - Emerson College (Women's Soccer)
Jillian Maher - Virginia Military Institute (Swimming)
Miller Masson - Robert Morris University (Men's Soccer)
Rachel McKenrick - Eckerd College (Women's Soccer)
Erin Miller - Elizabethtown College (Track and Field)
Olivia Morrow - Ursinus College (Women's Soccer)
Samantha Murphy - Saint Francis University (Field Hockey)
Chase Myers - Thiel College (Football)
Lyndsey Olzacki - Towson University (Field Hockey)
Logan Ramper - Slippery Rock University (Football)
Dontey Rogan - Millersville University (Football)
Trystan Salvador - Bryant University (Softball)
Hannah Sauve - Gettysburg College (Women's Basketball)
Kelsey Schultz - Lock Haven University (Women's Lacrosse)
Logan Skiles - University of Arizona (Swimming)
Eli Sommerville - Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Football)
Anna Stoner - Shippensburg University (Women's Soccer)
Hayden Tencza - Juniata College (Baseball)
Tyler Thompson - Lehigh University (Baseball)
Zachary Tukis - Millersville University (Baseball)
Kayla Vonstein - Mansfield University (Softball)