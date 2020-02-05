5 charities you can support for Black History Month

Cumberland Valley sees 34 sign national letters of intent

Posted 7:13 PM, February 5, 2020, by

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Alexander Alderman - Washington and Jefferson College (Water Polo & Swimming)

Hunter Arbogast - University of Tampa (Men's Lacrosse)

Katie Brown - Washington and Jefferson College (Women's Soccer)

Peyton Crawford - Centenary University (Field Hockey)

Alyssa Eager - Kutztown University (Field Hockey)

Hayden Fry - Penn State DuBois (Baseball)

Christopher Furlong - LaSalle University (Water Polo)

Paul Gensbigler - Johns Hopkins University (Water Polo)

Kylie Holcomb - Gettysburg College (Women's Basketball)

Noah Keitel - Messiah College (Track and Field)

Tim Kissinger - Millersville University (Football)

Nevin Kostelac - Waynesburg University (Baseball)

Easton Lanclos - Christopher Newport University (Men's Lacrosse)

Gina Lukoskie - Emerson College (Women's Soccer)

Jillian Maher - Virginia Military Institute (Swimming)

Miller Masson - Robert Morris University (Men's Soccer)

Rachel McKenrick - Eckerd College (Women's Soccer)

Erin Miller - Elizabethtown College (Track and Field)

Olivia Morrow - Ursinus College (Women's Soccer)

Samantha Murphy - Saint Francis University (Field Hockey)

Chase Myers - Thiel College (Football)

Lyndsey Olzacki - Towson University (Field Hockey)

Logan Ramper - Slippery Rock University (Football)

Dontey Rogan - Millersville University (Football)

Trystan Salvador - Bryant University (Softball)

Hannah Sauve - Gettysburg College (Women's Basketball)

Kelsey Schultz - Lock Haven University (Women's Lacrosse)

Logan Skiles - University of Arizona (Swimming)

Eli Sommerville - Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Football)

Anna Stoner - Shippensburg University (Women's Soccer)

Hayden Tencza - Juniata College (Baseball)

Tyler Thompson - Lehigh University (Baseball)

Zachary Tukis - Millersville University (Baseball)

Kayla Vonstein - Mansfield University (Softball)

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.