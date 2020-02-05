Drier with clouds and chillier conditions for Wednesday, then a wintry mix possible for some tonight

CHILLIER & UNSETTLED: Wednesday continues the chance for showers, and temperatures turn chillier. High temperatures occurred after midnight, and they were in the lower 50 and upper 40s for many. They continue to drop into the 30s through daybreak. The best shot for showers is during the early morning before they fade, with dry time, but plenty of clouds, from mid-morning through the afternoon. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the middle to upper 30s, so they don’t budge much. Temperatures continue to turn chillier through the night, with lows near freezing and in the middle 30s. With another surge of moisture arriving, it brings the chance for a wintry mix, especially close to daybreak. Sleet and even some pockets of freezing rain are possible in addition to plain rain. The best chance for this is in our north and northwest counties. The wintry mix becomes plain rain showers fast for all early in the morning. Showers continue for most of the morning. Some dry time should move in for the later portion of the afternoon and the early evening before another wave of rain is expected through the night. Temperatures reach the 40s. Friday brings more showers chances with temperatures in the 40s once again to start. A good soaking is expected for many during the morning, with clouds and breezy conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures also turn chillier through the afternoon, with numbers dropping into the 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Don’t count winter out just yet—the weekend brings a chance at some snow showers or light snow! Saturday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase during the day. Highs are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. A weak system passes the area to our southeast overnight, and this is a track that favors all snow. The question is going to be whether or not this system tracks close enough to the region to bring accumulating snow. Computer models have trended much weaker and more south with this system as of this morning, only favoring some snow showers. Stay tuned for updates as we closely monitor this potential. A few snow showers linger into early Sunday morning depending on the track of this system, but expect increasing sunshine through late morning and into the afternoon. Skies are mainly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday turns a little milder under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s. Small chances for a shower or two are starting to trend into the forecast. Tuesday brings a better chance for a few showers.

