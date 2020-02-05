5 charities you can support for Black History Month

FOX43’s 2020 National Signing Day Scrapbook

Posted 11:35 PM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 11:40PM, February 5, 2020

YORK, Pa. -- With so many area student athletes putting pen to paper on National Signing Day, above you can find a Signing Day Scrapbook where we compiled pictures from school celebrations throughout the region.

